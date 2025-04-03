Photo: Millie Bobby Brown enjoys downtime with Jake Bongiovi: Report

Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly settled down with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

As fans will be aware, John Bongiovi’s son and the Stranger Things actress first sparked romance rumours in June 2021.

After three years of dating, the young couple tied the knot in a private ceremony with family in May 2024.

Since then, the duo has laid low as they were getting adjusted to a farm in rural Georgia.

Now, a new report of Life & Style revealed rare details about Millie and her husband,

“They’ve both adjusted so well to life on their farm. They love tending the animals, and taking walks around the property,” a source tipped and addressed, “They have plenty of staff to do all the hard stuff, like mucking the stalls, so it’s not exactly hard to enjoy it all.”

The informant also added, “They aren’t retiring from working, they both still have big Hollywood ambitions, but they don’t want the lifestyle of the big city or the constant industry around them.”

“A lot of stuff gets show[n] in Atlanta so it’s not a bad location in that way,” they continued.

Speaking of the Enola Holmes hitmaker, the source disclosed, “Millie has had a lot more downtime lately, they can actually spend the day in bed if they want to, which they do often.”

“But overall, they are both very active and they genuinely love working with the animals so it’s a really sweet set-up for them as they settle into their marriage,” they concluded.