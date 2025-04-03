Holt McCallany makes prediction about Tom Cruise's next Mission: Impossible

Holt McCallany has predicted Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

At the New York city premiere of his upcoming movie, The Amateur, he candidly discussed with People about his working experience with co-star, Cruise.

“Well, I haven't seen Mission: Impossible [The Final Reckoning] yet, but, I've seen all of the preceding films and it's a great franchise,” the 61-year-old actor, who plays the secretary of Defense Bernstein in the action spy movie, began.

“Christopher McQuarrie is a wonderful guy, a great writer, a great director, and really a great human being, you know, so it was a privilege to work for Chris McQ, we call him ‘McQ,’” he said, noting the nickname of the director.

“Tom is the biggest movie star in the world, and there's a reason for that,” the Hollywood actor lauded. “So I was really happy to be a part of that project, and I think it's going to be very successful."

Before concluding, Holt McCallany showed gratitude for being a part of the movie, “Especially to be a part of what's going to be the last installment of that franchise.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 23, 2025.