Justin Bieber pays heartfelt tribute to mom Pattie Mallette on her 50 birthday

Justin Bieber paid a heartfelt tribute to his mom, Pattie Mallette, on her 50th birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on April 2, the Canadian singer shared an adorable childhood photo of her mother along with a sweet note.

“50 MOMMMMMMMM, luv that I get to be ur son. Happy bday @pattiemallette,” the Baby hitmaker penned in the caption.

As soon as he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section, noticing his striking resemblance to his mother.

One of the internet users wrote, “Sorry but I thought it’s an edit of you Justin in a wig,” while another added, I thought this was AI girl bieber!”

“That’s literally your twin,” gushed the third one.

“Omg I thought someone edited this ur genes are strong,” quipped the fourth one.

Hailey Bieber also wished her mother-in-law on her big day by re-sharing her husband’s post on her Instagram Story.

“Happy Birthday @pattiemallette I love you son much!” she wrote.