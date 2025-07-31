Shakira hints at collaboration with Ed Sheeran for 'Zootopia 2' music

Shakira left her fans in awe by teasing a surprise collaboration with Ed Sheeran for a new song for Zootopia 2.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle to share the trailer for the new installment of 2016's animated hit.

In the forthcoming highly anticipated film, Shakira reprises her role as Gazelle.

“I’m so ready for Zootopia 2!! And guess what? Gazelle is back!” the Waka Waka hitmaker penned in the caption.

Teasing her musical collaboration with Ed, Shakira wrote, “So grateful to have worked with Ed Sheeran, @teddysphotos on the creation of this exciting new original song!"

"Can’t wait for the premiere! #Zootopia2, only in theaters November 26!” she added.

In the trailer of the long-awaited sequel, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde team up with the police force for a high-profile task as the fictional animal-populated city is under threat from a slithering snake.

"To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before," read the synopsis.

Zootopia 2 is set to hit theaters on November 26, 2025.