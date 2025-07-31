Victoria Beckham 'terrified' of never meeting Brooklyn, Nicola's baby

Victoria Beckham fears her grandchild will grow up without her

Victoria Beckham is reportedly terrified that she might never be involved in Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s life.

Insiders have recently revealed fears of Victoria, wife of David Beckham, that her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz could completely shut them out.

Amid ongoing family feud, the source told Closer Magazine, “Victoria wants nothing more than to be involved when they do have a baby – to help, to support them, to be part of it. Brooklyn is her first-born.”

“They were so close for years – he was always her baby boy. But things have changed since he married Nicola. She’s terrified that if a baby does come along, she’ll be the last to know – or, worse, completely cut out,” they added.

The source went on to add, “Nicola’s very protective of Brooklyn, but it can become borderline controlling. She’s got her own family, her own world, and she’s very much the centre of that. Victoria sometimes feels like an outsider – and it really hurts.”

This comes after Victoria Beckham previously shared her thoughts on becoming a grandmother, saying that it would be “wonderful.”

Besides Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham and the former Spice Girl share sons Cruz and Romeo, and a daughter, Harper.