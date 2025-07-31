Pete Davidson opens up about 'embarrassing' chest tattoo

Pete Davidson gets candid about his Dave Chappelle 'Swag' quote tattoo

Pete Davidson did not go for meanings on some occasions when he got a tattoo.

The Saturday Night Live alum spilled the details on embarrassing tattoos in a recent interview, recalling one specifically on his chest that he got in his early 20s.

“I’ve never admitted this because it’s so humiliating. But when I was like 20 at a comedy club,” Davidson told Hot Ones host Sean Evans. "I did a set. I was like 19 or 20."

The comedian then detailed his inspiration behind the quote by Dave Chappelle, who attended Davidson's set during his hiatus, which came after he walked away from Chappelle's Show in 2006.

When Davidson asked for advice, Chappelle told him, “Jokes come and go, but swag is forever.” Inspired by Chappelle's swag, Davidson tattooed the phrase across half his chest—without crediting Chappelle. “I didn’t put ‘dash Chappelle,’” he confessed. “People thought I came up with it.”

The King of Staten Island star was later so embarrassed by the ink that he eventually “covered it with Jaws" because he "needed something huge to black it out. I just put a giant shark over it.”

He now regrets many of his tattoos, especially those done while high. “I don’t want the reminder of, ‘Oh yeah, you were a f****** drug addict,’” he told Variety in April, explaining his decision to begin tattoo removal as part of his sobriety journey.

Davidson is also entering a new chapter of his life with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, who confirmed on July 16 that she is pregnant with his first child.