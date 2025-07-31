Nick Cannon gushes over Bre Tiesi's resilience

Nick Cannon shares two cents on Bre Tiesi’s role in 'Selling Sunset'

Nick Cannon is confident about girlfriend Bre Tiesi's ability to adapt in any situation.

The dad-of-12 made the statement in a recent taping of his Nick Cannon @ Night Wondery podcast — an all-new, unfiltered look at his dating life.

During the taping, Cannon also turned his focus to Tiesi's role in Netflix’s Selling Sunset in a separate interview with People Magazine.

“She’s built for this," the 44-year-old TV star told the magazine. "She’s a rockstar. She’s a superstar. She's an amazing mom, amazing businesswoman, and truly like a boss.”

Cannon added that Tiesi’s confidence and poise on the show aren’t for show: “It’s not a facade… she doesn’t need advice—I need advice from her.”

Cannon is a father to 12 children in total with six women.