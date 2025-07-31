 
Geo News

Nick Cannon gushes over Bre Tiesi's resilience

'Dad of 12' Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are parents to 3-year-old son Legendary Love

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 31, 2025

Nick Cannon shares two cents on Bre Tiesi’s role in Selling Sunset
Nick Cannon shares two cents on Bre Tiesi’s role in 'Selling Sunset'

Nick Cannon is confident about girlfriend Bre Tiesi's ability to adapt in any situation.

The dad-of-12 made the statement in a recent taping of his Nick Cannon @ Night Wondery podcast — an all-new, unfiltered look at his dating life.

During the taping, Cannon also turned his focus to Tiesi's role in Netflix’s Selling Sunset in a separate interview with People Magazine.

“She’s built for this," the 44-year-old TV star told the magazine. "She’s a rockstar. She’s a superstar. She's an amazing mom, amazing businesswoman, and truly like a boss.”

Cannon added that Tiesi’s confidence and poise on the show aren’t for show: “It’s not a facade… she doesn’t need advice—I need advice from her.”

“I mean when you see her on Selling Sunset and even how she moves on her own, you know, it's content, [but] it's not a facade,” he says, adding, “She don't need [advice], I need to get some advice from her.”

Cannon is a father to 12 children in total with six women.

Shakira hints at collaboration with Ed Sheeran for 'Zootopia 2' music video
Shakira hints at collaboration with Ed Sheeran for 'Zootopia 2' music
Victoria Beckham 'terrified' of never meeting Brooklyn, Nicola's baby video
Victoria Beckham 'terrified' of never meeting Brooklyn, Nicola's baby
Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie open up about roles in new film video
Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie open up about roles in new film
James Cameron opens up about his future with Avatar franchise video
James Cameron opens up about his future with Avatar franchise
Ana de Armas takes Tom Cruise to 'all her favorite spots'
Ana de Armas takes Tom Cruise to 'all her favorite spots'
Pete Davidson opens up about 'embarrassing' chest tattoo
Pete Davidson opens up about 'embarrassing' chest tattoo
Brandi Glanville gives fans positive update on mysterious facial disfigurement
Brandi Glanville gives fans positive update on mysterious facial disfigurement
Miranda Lambert reacts to viral miniskirt mishap
Miranda Lambert reacts to viral miniskirt mishap