Courteney Cox shares sweet message for 'Friends' costar Lisa Kudrow

'Friends' alum Courteney Cox celebrates Lisa Kudrow's birthday

Courteney Cox, famously known for her role of Monica Geller in Friends, shared a special message for her co-star and close friend Lisa Kudrow.

As Lisa, who played the role of Phoebe Buffay on the popular show, celebrates her 62nd birthday on July 30, 2025, Courteney penned an emotional note for her.

Sharing a carousel of photos with Lisa on Instagram, Courteney wrote, “ I have looked up to this person since the day I met her.”

She went on to add, “She’s bold, she’s smart, she’s articulate, she cares deeply and loves even deeper.”

“There’s never a time that I don’t feel better for having seen her,” the actress added.

“Happy birthday my Loot! I love you,” Courteney concluded.

The duo received love from fans who flooded the comments section, with on writing, “Happiest of Birthdays to the amazing Lisa!!! Aka Phoebe.”

Another added, “This is so beautiful @courteneycoxofficial Happy Birthday to such a genuine, kind and ohhh yes, hillarious gal. HBD @lisakudrow, we love you.”

The popular tv show Friends aired from September 1994 to May 2004. Besides Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, it also starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, and the late star Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing.