Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie open up about roles in new film

|

July 31, 2025

Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie have opened up about their emotional roles in the upcoming movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

It is pertinent to mention that the forthcoming highly anticipated film is "an imaginative tale of two strangers," Sarah and David, who meet at a wedding.

While briefing about his character, Colin told Empire that "It's a little Dickens."

“He’s just living in a certain degree of apathy. He’s moving through life in something of a midlife haze,” said the 49-year-old actor.

Meanwhile, Margot revealed that Sarah is closer to the real her if she compares the character to her previous roles.

 “I saw a lot of things in Sarah, that I could see in myself — not necessarily good things," said the Barbie star.

The 35-year-old actress added that she felt like "it was a little more exposing to play a character like Sarah."

Directed by Kogonada, the new romantic film will be released on September 19, 2025. 

Previously, Colin told Collider that A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is “kind of a love story, but it’s not a very typical one. It’s definitely magical realism."

"It’s grounded in a world that we recognize, but it also is removed enough into the world of fantastical that it goes into these kinds of whimsical places," he added.

