'Footloose' Kevin Bacon shockingly reveals why he protected his kids from fame

Kevin Bacon has opened up about how he protected his children, Sosie Bacon and Travis Bacon, from fame.

While appearing on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meal, the Hollywood actor, who is famously known for his role in Footloose, candidly discussed his parenting style.

"We really avoided it. I think we really felt like it would be nice for them to have some … we knew how weird this life was,” the 66-year-old actor began.

Emphasizing the challenges he faced after fame, he continued, "When you realize that you will always … that there’s always a chance that you’re gonna walk out of the house and somebody is going to know who you are or look at you.”

“Or have some kind of point of you about you from a piece of work that you’ve done, you start to go, ‘Okay, it’s great. This is what I always wanted, but it’s a weird way to live. 99 percent good, but a little weird.'"

Revealing the reason why Bacon safeguarded his children from the spotlight, he said, "I just felt like, let them figure out their own thing. So that’s the way we parented them.”

“I keep telling them, ‘It had to have been hard for you. Please, tell me. I want to know. Sit with your therapist, it’s okay.'”

"You can get mad at me for this life that you were … and they just will not go there," the Golden Globe award winner concluded.

For those unversed, Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick tied the knot in 1988 and share two children.