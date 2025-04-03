Khloe Kardashian unleashes fury on Kim over parenting hypocrisy

Khloe Kardashian recently got candid and slammed her sister Kim Kardashian for what she sees as a parenting double standard.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloe, her sister Kim, and their mom Kris Jenner went to Joshua Tree for camping—though it was more like glamping—in an RV.

Just after starting their trip, Kim got a call from her 11-year-old daughter, North, who is currently in China with her dad, Kanye West, for his concert.

“Oh, North just texted me. North! We’re camping. We’re camping! You have service,” the 44-year-old quipped.

“Oh my gosh. I don’t even know if I slept,” North said.

“You don’t even know if you’ve slept? Oh no! That is jet lag,” Kim replied.

Moreover, in her confessional, the SKIMS founder talked again about becoming a momager and admitted that she doesn’t feel ready to fully take on that role.

“I’m not quite ready to be a momager. Right after The Lion King, North got offered a project, but it’s in London. So then I’m like, ok, then I would have to take a week off from filming, or whatever it’ll be and go with her on set. I still have a career. I wonder if I should have my mom go with North,” she explained.

Back in the scene, Kim showed North around the RV and kept talking to her for the next few hours, which made her sister and mom annoyed and they brought up Kim and Khloe’s fight from last season.

“Like, seriously. You’re the one that not even a year ago is fighting with me for saying goodnight to my child. And you are on the phone with North for a couple hours,” Khloé said in her confessional.

“This is exactly what you criticized Khloé for doing. This is the pot calling the kettle black. Yep,” Kris stated in her confessional.

The scene shifted back in the RV, and the matriarch looked annoyed with Kim because she had spent most of the ride to Joshua Tree on the phone with her kids.

“Okay well, we’re almost there and we’ve spent more than half of the trip on the phone with your children. Which – I love listening to my grandkids, don’t get me wrong – however you gave [Khloé] so much s*** for checking in with her kids,” Kris mentioned.

“For three minutes! I made sure they were short because I didn’t want to be rude,” Khloe added.

“Just to FaceTime with True and Tatum to say goodnight really quick,” Kris remarked.

“I know but my kids are in [China]. Honestly, you’d freak out. She’s in China!” Kim told Khloe.

In her own confessional, Kim discussed her sister and mentioned that she probably would not let her kids go to another country without her, articulating, “It is what it is.”

“Well there’s a difference. Kim talking to her daughter doesn’t bother me. She’s out of the country.’ Of course you should talk to your child! But girl, don’t forget what a f*** hypocrite you are,” Khloe said in her confessional.

“You two-faced motherf*****,” she remarked.