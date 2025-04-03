Meghan Markle's 'As Ever' exposed after 'fake' sell-out claims

Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand, As Ever is facing a serious controversy.

The website, which launched on April 2, 2025, in the US with products like honey, fruit spread, and edible flowers have been accused of misleading sales tactics.

While all of the products were sold out within 30 minutes, insiders call it "fake," suggesting that there "is no warehouse full of jams."

A source told MailOnline, “It’s obviously a marketing ploy that people do all the time.”

"Showing that there is a sell out is very common for new brands to fake demand. It also creates demand and limits any risk as well."

“It’s basically a way of creating things made to order. They will have set a number in the back end let’s say 1000 units of each product and once they sell out they then know to create 1000 units. It’s saves on waste and allows them to understand the demand. Businesses don’t create limitless stock anymore. There is no warehouse full of jams,” the source added.

Moreover, the brand has outsources its sales to Snow Commerce, a U.S. based web firm with a poor reputation.

The outlet confirmed that customers have accused the company of selling items that were never in stock and failing to deliver purchases.

Snow Commerce has a one-star rating on the Better Business Bureau with an unhappy customer stating that no one at the web firm cares “at all how it makes you feel when you spend $150, your item never gets shipped and nobody tells you why. Never has a business treated me like that.”