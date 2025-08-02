David Beckham's alleged mistress says she was 'accused of being a liar'

Rebecca Loos says David Beckham 'perfection image was nothing like reality'

Rebecca Loos, alleged mistress of David Beckham, opened up about being portrayed as a liar after scandal.

In 2003, Rebecca, who was David’s personal assistant at the time claimed that they had a four-month affair. However, the former footballer, who was married to Victoria at the time, denied the allegations but the scandal gained attention when Rebecca sold her story to the News of the World later.

According to DailyMail, Rebecca, who;s now returning to the screens after more than two decades, said, “I wouldn’t say the media have been kind in how they’ve portrayed me,’ she says. ‘I’ve been accused of being a liar and a slut.”

“You’re stripped down. No make-up. No distractions. Just yourself and your thoughts,” she noted, adding that she leaned onto breathing techniques to cope with sleep deprivation during hard times.

She said, “I hardly slept. And going through perimenopause was emotionally, mentally and hormonally very hard.”

Rebecca Loos commented on the Beckham’s Netflix docuseries, saying that it was David Beckham “trying to portray” his perfect image.

“That took me completely by surprise. Let’s call it what it was: him trying to portray an image of perfection that was nothing like reality,” Rebecca said.

Reflecting on the scandal and being accused of destroying golden marriage, Rebecca said of David Beckham, “I look back at my 20s and it felt unjust that my life was hell and his career and his life just kept blossoming. That didn’t feel right. It still doesn’t.”

“I think I’ve definitely taken most of the blame – rightly so. It was part of my life. He was older than me, he was my boss,” she said.

Adding, “But I’m not someone to be silenced when I’ve been wronged, and that documentary took absolutely no responsibility. When he said, ‘It was so horrible to see my wife suffer,’ I thought, ‘Mate, think twice about the things you do.’”

David Beckham and Victoria tied the knot in 1999. At the time of the former footballer’s scandal involving Rebecca Loos, the couple had two children Brooklyn and Romeo.