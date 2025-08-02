 
Tom Holland breaks silence over James Bond role rumour

Daniel Craig’s last 'James Bond' movie is 'No Time to Die' which was released in 2021

Marium Haroon
August 02, 2025

Tom Holland opens up about future projects

Tom Holland has recently broken silence over James Bond's role speculation, which was previously portrayed by Daniel Craig.

While appearing for an interview on Gordon Ramsay Show, the 29-year-old actor candidly talked about his upcoming projects.

Referring to rumours surrounding James Bond role, he said, “Listen, there’s speculation at the moment. We’ll keep it to a minimum for now. We’ll get there one day.”

Showing gratitude for what he has achieved in his career, he continued, “Dude, I mean every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive you know, I could not have dreamed to have the career that I have.”

Recently, the Hollywood actor discussed his tightly packed schedule of shooting in an interview with GQ Magazine.

“I feel really blessed to be at a point in my career where I can take time off, reset, and come back ready to go,” Holland admitted.

Sharing his plans for a break from filming, he explained, “You can’t be in every movie, and you can’t do your best work when you’re burnt out. What I’ve learnt is that it’s important to set boundaries – to be mindful about overworking.”

In 2026, the American actor has two confirmed movies scheduled to be released including Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.

Before concluding, Tom Holland shared, “I’ve got a slightly busy year next year, and then I’ll probably take a bit more time off in 2027. We’ll see.”

