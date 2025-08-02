Liam and Noel Gallagher keeping it together with ‘positive energy'

Liam and Noel Gallagher exude ‘positive energy’ for Oasis reunion

Liam and Noel Gallagher are currently winning hearts with their music just like in the beginning.

Oasis’ support act, Cast just opened up about what its like to warm up the crowd during the Brit-pop band’s UK tour dates before the Gallagher brothers took the stage.

Cast front man, John power, is currently supporting the Oasis stars on their huge world tour, which is set to come to Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, next week.

The Alright rockers have played the opening for Oasis Live 25' tour since July ahead of Richard Ashcroft at all of the gigs in Cardiff, Manchester and London.

Speaking about Liam and Noel's relationship on tour, with Vulture, the singer said he has seen “positive energy” between the two siblings.

“They both genuinely … well, of course they want to be there, but you can feel the positive energy. It’s all going hunky-dory,” he added.

John also applauded front man Liam, who has suffered with vocal issues in the past, for "whatever he's doing" to keep his voice on "top form."

“He’s very, very focused at the moment. I know that this tour means a hell of a lot, if not the world, to him,” he said of the Wonderwall talent, adding, "He’s doing everything to make sure that he can go on. The worst thing is if you’re tired, because your voice gets knackered and a bit strained.

"He’s in top form at the moment. Whatever he’s doing, he’s doing the right things because his voice sounds absolutely wonderful,” John concluded.