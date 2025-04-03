Paris Hilton reveals her wildest Coachella survival hacks

Paris Hilton, who is gearing up for Coachella with some sizzling tips, recently shared how to "sliv your best life" at the iconic festival.

Conversing with PEOPLE, the 44-year-old DJ, media personality, and businesswoman discussed her new role as Absolut’s official Partner-in-Cosmo for the brand’s House of Cosmo.

Hilton quipped, “I love Coachella. It's one of my favorite music festivals, so I'm so excited to team up with Absolut to create something really special for the festival. It's a celebration of music and culture and, of course, the Absolut Cosmopolitan.”

The Stars Are Blind crooner went on to share some tips on how to “sliv your best life” with those who are heading out to the desert this year, saying, “Have an Absolut Cosmo at the House of Cosmo.”

“Make sure to bring a portable electric fan because it is hot. Put on sunscreen,” she suggested.

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Coachella” will wear looks inspired by herself but also has advice on what might suit you best in Indio.

“Another good tip is to bring or — if you're wearing high platforms or shoes that are uncomfortable — get those little ballet flats or something small that you can just put in your bag so that if your feet start hurting, you don't have to take your shoes off and have nothing. You can have just cute little flats because it is a lot of walking around. It is a big polo field,” she explained.

“I'm so excited for Meg Thee Stallion. We were just together the other night talking about it. We were so excited. I love Coachella, it’s my favorite, and I love Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, all the icons,” Hilton noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Absolut has also teamed up with Tefi Pessoa, the internet’s go-to cultural commentator, who will help the brand launch the Absolut House of Cosmo Textline for festival tips this year.