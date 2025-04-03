Nicholas Hoult sheds light on David Corenswet's 'Superman'

David Corenswet is ready to be the new Superman, and his co-star Nicholas Coult, who played Lex Luthor, gave fans an insight into how stunning his look was.



"I have a very clear memory," he remembered at CinemaCon. "I was on a set where David was dressed as Superman. He was flying on to the set and the bright sun was illuminating him from behind – and it was one of those moments where I felt like I was witnessing the magic of cinema in first person and in real time."

He continued: "I was sitting there thinking, 'I’m evil, I hate him, et cetera.' But I also felt this little warmth in my tummy and I had a little stupid grin on my face. I remember thinking, 'This is magic.'"

Besides him, the British actor said the rest of the cast likewise shared his enthusiasm on watching David's Superman doing a scene.

"I turned around to see another 50 people in the room and they’ve all got that same expression on their face as they’re watching him," the actor explains.

"That was beautiful to witness because it shows what this character means and how David represents him, as well as what James has created with this story. It shows the magic of what these stories have created for all of us in the cinema," Nicholas concluded.

Superman will be out on July 11, 2025