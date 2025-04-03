Oscar-nominated Michelle Williams, husband Thomas Kail welcome their third child

Michelle Williams has reportedly welcomed her third child with husband Thomas Kail.

As reported by People Magazine, the baby, born via surrogate six weeks ago, is Oscar-nominated actress' fourth child as she also has a daughter Matilda, 19, with ex-partner, late Heath Ledger.

An inside source told the outlet, "They couldn't be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings."

Previously, Michelle told Entertainment Weekly "My heart obviously belongs to my children; they tug at it the most."

"But I really want to be able to have both. And I think that it requires deep thought and learning and the support of other women to figure out how to get through it," she added.

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail met while working on Fosse/Verdon in 2019.

They got engaged later that year and tied the knot in 2020. Additionally, the beloved couple already share two children, son Hart, born in 2020, and another child born in 2022.