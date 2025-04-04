'Wednesday' star admits to being 'scared' about returning for s2

Wednesday is one of Netflix's most hit series, as shown by the latest remarks of actress Emma Myers, who played Enid the Werewolf.



“I was kind of scared to go back, because I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, ‘I don’t know if I can re-create this now. It’s been so long,’” she told Variety.

“But when we got to the table read, it immediately came back, like nothing had changed. I think I’ve lived with Enid for so long, it comes very naturally now," the actress continued.

"Also, there’s no harm in changing things up, because [Enid] has changed over the summer. She’s grown, and she’s become more comfortable with herself," Emma added.

On the other hand, Jenna Ortega, the lead star of the Wednesday, said that Enid is “a bit more of a badass this time around,” adding, “It’s interesting how, while Wednesday will never admit it if she doesn’t have to, she really does have a friend.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday Season 2 may be released this year.