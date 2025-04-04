 
Geo News

'Wednesday' star admits to being 'scared' about returning for s2

'Wednesday' actress Jenna Ortega meanwhile gushes over her co-star

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 04, 2025

Wednesday star admits to being scared about returning for s2
'Wednesday' star admits to being 'scared' about returning for s2

Wednesday is one of Netflix's most hit series, as shown by the latest remarks of actress Emma Myers, who played Enid the Werewolf.

“I was kind of scared to go back, because I remember watching scenes of myself from Season 1 and being like, ‘I don’t know if I can re-create this now. It’s been so long,’” she told Variety

“But when we got to the table read, it immediately came back, like nothing had changed. I think I’ve lived with Enid for so long, it comes very naturally now," the actress continued.

"Also, there’s no harm in changing things up, because [Enid] has changed over the summer. She’s grown, and she’s become more comfortable with herself," Emma added.

On the other hand, Jenna Ortega, the lead star of the Wednesday, said that Enid is “a bit more of a badass this time around,” adding, “It’s interesting how, while Wednesday will never admit it if she doesn’t have to, she really does have a friend.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday Season 2 may be released this year.

Kanye West raps about Bianca Censori 'running away'
Kanye West raps about Bianca Censori 'running away'
Jennifer Aniston celebrates Pedro Pascal's milestone 50th birthday
Jennifer Aniston celebrates Pedro Pascal's milestone 50th birthday
Kesha makes bold moves with The Tits Out Tour announcement
Kesha makes bold moves with The Tits Out Tour announcement
Princess Anne undertakes 'special visit' as part of royal duties
Princess Anne undertakes 'special visit' as part of royal duties
Amazon Studios bosses tease 'fresh' take on new 'Bond' film
Amazon Studios bosses tease 'fresh' take on new 'Bond' film
Meghan Markle reacts as A-list pals Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldana support 'As Ever' video
Meghan Markle reacts as A-list pals Kris Jenner, Zoe Saldana support 'As Ever'
Travis Kelce gets the same treatment as Taylor Swift's past boyfriends
Travis Kelce gets the same treatment as Taylor Swift's past boyfriends
Oscar-nominated Michelle Williams, husband Thomas Kail welcome their third child
Oscar-nominated Michelle Williams, husband Thomas Kail welcome their third child