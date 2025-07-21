Rihanna opens up about her similarities with Smurfette

Rihanna recalls exciting filming experience of 'Smurf'

Rihanna has opened up about her similarities with Smurfette’s personality traits.

During an interview with Britain's HELLO! the Hollywood actress candidly talked about the personality traits of her voiced character.

Referring to the blond hair blue female cartoon, she began, "She's still a girl's girl but she is also tough, which I love. She's not afraid of anything, or anyone.”

“She's a leader, determined, and she never gives up. I really feel like I identify with her a lot. She's a beautician and an aesthetician too, so it felt like we have a lot in common,” the owner Fenty Beauty explained.

The 2025 movie revolves around a Papa Smurf being kidnapped by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel. Smurfette leads the other Smurfs on a mission in the real world to rescue their Papa Smurf.

Recalling her feelings when she received the offer for the role, the Umbrella singer continued, "I've always identified with Smurfette, right back to when I was four or five years old, so when this opportunity came up, I just couldn't believe it.”

Before concluding, Rihanna told the outlet, "It's a dream come true. She's real and accessible, and you're charmed by her. Little girls are going to believe they can be her or be friends with her."

Smurf was released in cinemas on July 16, 2025.