Meryl Streep, Martin Short caught in chaos behind Hulu cameras?

Meryl Streep, Martin Short's upcoming project descends into chaos

Meryl Streep and Martin Short are sparking both romance rumours and production chaos as they are facing issues with the crew on the set of Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

According to Radar Online, Streep and Short have been spending a lot of time together for nearly two years but now, there are problems on the set of Only Murders in the Building season 3.

A source told the outlet that Meryl is “throwing her weight around” and that it is upsetting some of the people she works with.

“Meryl and Martin's partnership has transformed the show fairly late in its run," per an insider.

“The fear among the lower creative ranks is that the whole thing has been thrown off balance because of their relationship,” the source claimed.

"Meryl is a big presence, and she's the focus of energy every day that she's on set. She wants to be there, she's well paid, but she has changed the show, and Steve Martin has let that happen.”

“Everybody longs for the days when Steve and his key executive producer, Dan Fogelman, guided the show. Once Meryl came on board, so much of the time and scripts seemed to cater to her, and everybody else had to step in line. Nobody asked for this,” they noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the insiders claimed that most of the time it feels that Steep has completely taken over the franchise, as other creatives are in awe of her, such as Martin.