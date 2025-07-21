K-pop stars Monsta X tease new music

Monsta X excite fans with new music post comeback

K-pop idols Monsta X have new music on the way!

After making their triumphant comeback with three shows at Seoul's KSPO Dome between July 18 and 20, the group comprised of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M, marked their first full-group fan appearance in more than four years due to their military enlistments.

The Love Killa singers also hinted at new music scheduled for September 1, with reports suggesting it might be an album.

Posting a teaser on their official X, formerly Twitter account, they wrote the caption, "MONSTA X IS COMING 2025.09.01."

This comes after last week, at a press conference, where Hyungwon and Shownu discussed their Monsta X reunion and insisted "nothing has really changed."

Hyungwon shared: “Since we’re preparing for our concert, we’ve spent a lot of time together.”

“I was surprised by how nothing has really changed in terms of our teamwork since returning from the military. Our passion for practice and sense of humour have stayed the same,” he added.

“I’d say our visuals have become more mature — and even sexier,” Hyungwon quirkily remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that Monsta X have released albums in Korean, Japanese as well as in English and their last was 2021’s English LP The Dreaming.