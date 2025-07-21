Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham make major announcement

Nicola Peltz & Booklyn Beckham announce new venture

Nicola Peltz recently revealed that she and her Brooklyn Beckham are all set to start a new venture.

The Last Airbender star took to Instagram and shared a story announcing that she and Brooklyn have created an Instagram account dedicated for their dogs.

Building up the hype, she shared a story, writing, "very important announcement" before adding, "we made an account for our doggies."

Along with this, she shared a link to the page called "peltzbeckhambabies."

The new Instagram account is all about couple's dogs and features pictures of their other pets, Lamb, Label and Angel.

At the time of publication, the page had just 134 followers, and Nicola and Brooklyn are the only accounts it follows.

This comes just a few months after Brooklyn unexpectedly changed his career path and moved away from England with Nicola.

According to The sun, the couple are reportedly starting the Peltz Beckham Foundation to help rescue and provide shelter for homeless dogs.

For those unversed, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham got married in April 2022.