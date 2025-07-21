Mariah Carey's surprise announcement leaves fans 'so excited'

Mariah Carey releases surprise teaser of her upcoming 16th album

Mariah Carey treated her fans by releasing the first official teaser for her long-awaited 16th studio album.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 56-year-old singer posted a clip featuring her self-titled albums from MC1 to MC15. At the end of the video, the text appears “MC16”.

“#MC16” Mariah penned in the caption along with butterfly emoji.

Within hours, the teaser went viral on social media and several fans flocked to the comment section of the post to share their excitement.

One of the internet users wrote, “MC16 ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW Mariah Spill!!!!!” while another one commented, “FINALLY! Been waiting since 1902, Queen.”

“MY HEART CANT TAKE ITTTT," penned a third one.

“Mariah you’re giving us Lambily heart attackssssssss…haha….”, wrote a fourth user.

"This made me so emotional, we are so lucky to have you Queen! The LEGACY! We ready #MC16," penned a fifth one.

Recently, in an interview with Apple Music, the pop star confirmed that her new album is complete.

“What is next? The album coming out. I don’t wanna tell too much about it because I just don’t want to reveal the whole thing. It’s finished,” said the Emotions songstress at that time.