HBO executive shares big update on 'The Last of Us' S3

HBO executive unveils release date of 'The Last of Us' season 3

Casey Bloys, chief executive officer of HBO, has unveiled the release date of the upcoming installment of The Last of Us.

Just before the second season wrapped on May 25, the show's creator Craig Mazin announced that the post-apocalyptic drama would return for a third season.

Nearly two months later, Casey revealed in a new interview with Variety that the series' third season won't arrive until 2027.

“The series is definitely planned for 2027,” confirmed Casey.

“Craig is still working it out whether it will be two more seasons or one more long season. It hasn’t been decided yet, and I’m following Craig’s lead on that," he added.

The news comes three weeks after The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann announced his departure from the show.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO,” Neil said in a statement shared through his video game company, Naughty Dog, on July 2.

“With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects,” he added.