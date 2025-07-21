Tyler, The Creator drops 'Don't Tap the Glass'

Tyler, The Creator releases new album 'Don't Tap the Glass'

Don't Tap the Glass is here, as Tyler, the Creator, had earlier announced the release of his new album, as he has a history of rolling out his work days after the announcement.



It's the ninth solo record of the 34-year-old and features 10 songs, including Big Poe, Sucka Free, Stop Playing With Me, and Don’t Tap That Glass/Tweakin.

The album's length is 28 minutes and 30 seconds, as the See You Again rapper had previously dropped several Easter eggs about his forthcoming work during earlier concerts and on social media.

Meanwhile, Don't Tap the Glass is the second album Tyler rolled out in less than a year. His previous record, CHROMAKOPIA, was released last October.

It became a hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and ranking as the seventh best album of 2024 across all genres.

Moreover, Tyler is set to perform in Canada, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand after wrapping his shows in New York. Not to mention, he will also head music festivals such as Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.