 
Geo News

Tyler, The Creator drops 'Don't Tap the Glass'

Tyler, The Creator releases two albums in less than a year

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 21, 2025

Tyler, The Creator releases new album Dont Tap the Glass
Tyler, The Creator releases new album 'Don't Tap the Glass'

Don't Tap the Glass is here, as Tyler, the Creator, had earlier announced the release of his new album, as he has a history of rolling out his work days after the announcement.

It's the ninth solo record of the 34-year-old and features 10 songs, including Big Poe, Sucka Free, Stop Playing With Me, and Don’t Tap That Glass/Tweakin.

The album's length is 28 minutes and 30 seconds, as the See You Again rapper had previously dropped several Easter eggs about his forthcoming work during earlier concerts and on social media.

Meanwhile, Don't Tap the Glass is the second album Tyler rolled out in less than a year. His previous record, CHROMAKOPIA, was released last October.

It became a hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and ranking as the seventh best album of 2024 across all genres.

Moreover, Tyler is set to perform in Canada, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand after wrapping his shows in New York. Not to mention, he will also head music festivals such as Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

Tracee Ellis Ross reveals her mother Diana's life-changing advice
Tracee Ellis Ross reveals her mother Diana's life-changing advice
Tom Cruise gives strict warning to Katie Holmes after her ‘betrayal'
Tom Cruise gives strict warning to Katie Holmes after her ‘betrayal'
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham make major announcement video
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham make major announcement
Mariah Carey's surprise announcement leaves fans 'so excited'
Mariah Carey's surprise announcement leaves fans 'so excited'
Kevin Feige reveals rare details about 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' video
Kevin Feige reveals rare details about 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
HBO executive shares big update on 'The Last of Us' S3
HBO executive shares big update on 'The Last of Us' S3
Nicole Scherzinger shares emotional message as she wraps up 'Sunset Boulevard'
Nicole Scherzinger shares emotional message as she wraps up 'Sunset Boulevard'
Freddie Prinze Jr. dishes on 'IKWYDLS' star's secret cameo
Freddie Prinze Jr. dishes on 'IKWYDLS' star's secret cameo