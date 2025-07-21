Kevin Feige reveals rare details about 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Kevin Feige reveals what fans can expect from 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Kevin Feige has just now shared rare details about the story of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

While appearing for an interview with Screen Rant, the producer candidly shared what fans can expect from the movie.

“I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home, that for as sad as it is that Peter is forgotten by everyone in his life,” he said, recalling the ending of previous film, Spider-Man. “We are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man.”

Sharing the story of the movie, Feige continued, “Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with — for lack of better terms — street-level crime, as opposed to world-ending events.”

The main cast of the movie includes Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle.

Additionally, The Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas are confirmed to be part of the cast in undisclosed roles.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old producer candidly discussed a reason behind introducing a new villain character, Frank Castle, aka The Punisher.

“So when you do that, you say, okay, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with? And of course, I love that The Punisher started in a Spider-Man comic,” he told the outlet.

“That great cover... I don’t want to say too much, but Destin — I will say too much — Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie, which starts shooting very soon,” Kevin Feige concluded.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026.