Khloe Kardashian shares why her kids must know Tristan Thompson’s brother

Khloe Kardashian wanted her kids to know Tristan Thompson's brother, Amari.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mom of two, who shares her son Tatum, 2, and daughter True, 6, with Thompson, met Amari at his 18th birthday celebration.

It is pertinent to mention that Ameri has been suffering from a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

During a confessional, Kardahian shared that her children were “much more exposed” to Amari as compared to the other cousins, so True is “more concerned than frightened of Amari."

"I do think it’s important for our kids and everyone’s kids to be exposed to all different types of people," she noted.

For those unversed, Thompson and Kardashian have maintained a friendly relationship as they co-parent their kids.

In a previous chat on the SHE MD podcast in May 2024, Karshashian gushed over Thompson, saying, "He's the nicest guy and we get along so well now."

"We're not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids," the Good American co-founder added.