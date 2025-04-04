 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘catastrophe' over patterns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle doubted over their values by expert

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 04, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled toxic by a Royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are under immense pressure amid racism allegations from Sentebale director, Dr Sophie Chandauka, are reminded their reputation is taking a dump.

Royal expert Richard Palmer told Matt Wilkinson: "It has been a catastrophic few days for Harry and Meghan hasn't it.

"I think their reputation is already fairly low but to have a black woman who is head of your charity accuse you of the very things other people have accused you of for many years - it couldn't get much worse really,” Palmer added to The Sun.

"I expected Dr Chandauka has her faults and maybe she's not perfect but this is unfortunately following a pattern of allegations of bullying,” he highlighted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Val Kilmer's family breaks silence with emotional message to fans
Val Kilmer's family breaks silence with emotional message to fans
Gwyneth Paltrow cheers on daughter Apple's major milestone
Gwyneth Paltrow cheers on daughter Apple's major milestone
Prince Harry's pal digs into ‘root cause' of negativity video
Prince Harry's pal digs into ‘root cause' of negativity
Khloe Kardashian shares why her kids must know Tristan Thompson's brother
Khloe Kardashian shares why her kids must know Tristan Thompson's brother
Meghan Markle details pudding recipe named after Lili video
Meghan Markle details pudding recipe named after Lili
Tom Cruise pays touching tribute to 'dear' pal Val Kilmer
Tom Cruise pays touching tribute to 'dear' pal Val Kilmer
Meghan Markle is ‘charging for name' with As Ever products video
Meghan Markle is ‘charging for name' with As Ever products
Kylie Kelce reveals first meal after baby Finnley's birth: ‘So good'
Kylie Kelce reveals first meal after baby Finnley's birth: ‘So good'