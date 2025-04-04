Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘catastrophe' over patterns

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled toxic by a Royal expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are under immense pressure amid racism allegations from Sentebale director, Dr Sophie Chandauka, are reminded their reputation is taking a dump.

Royal expert Richard Palmer told Matt Wilkinson: "It has been a catastrophic few days for Harry and Meghan hasn't it.

"I think their reputation is already fairly low but to have a black woman who is head of your charity accuse you of the very things other people have accused you of for many years - it couldn't get much worse really,” Palmer added to The Sun.

"I expected Dr Chandauka has her faults and maybe she's not perfect but this is unfortunately following a pattern of allegations of bullying,” he highlighted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.