Gwyneth Paltrow cheers on daughter Apple’s major milestone

Gwyneth Paltrow is cheering up her daughter on her first magazine appearance.

The 52-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday, April 3, to comment on Interview magazine's Instagram handle. The outlet posted snaps of her daughter, Apple, from her photoshoot on their social media.

The proud mom penned a cute message under the post about the 20-year-old's interview, marking her first-ever magazine cover.

Paltrow left an apple emoji referring to her daughter with heart emojis in the comment section.

It is pertinent to mention that Paltrow shares Apple and a son, Moses, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

During the interview, Apple was asked whether she is majoring in drama at college, to which she responded with a big "No" while laughing

"I'm a law, history and society major, but I wish I would've taken — maybe I'll take a theater course before I leave," Apple noted. "It's a fun balance between my very different extracurriculars and my major."