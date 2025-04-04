 
Taylor Swift surprised Travis Kelce with new gift post Super Bowl: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have remained lowkey post a series of losses, including 'Super Bowl' loss

Lifestyle News Desk
April 04, 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly enjoying their downtime together.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the Eras Tour hitmaker and the NFL player have been hitting the road and doing other leisure activities.

A source spilled the beans and shared that following the Super Bowl loss, “and all the pressure that went with it,” Travis “desperately needed a break, so Taylor surprised him with a super private trip.”

In addition to this, the tipster dished more details about the couple’s outings by mentioning, “They’ve been hitting the slopes in Park City and Big Sky, where they blended right in.”

Moreover, the source addressed the celebrity couple’s preference for a laid back vacation experience and noted that they have been delighted by the new privacy they received.

“It helps that they can cover up their faces when they’re skiing, since most people are wearing helmets, goggles or face coverings.”

“They love the anonymity,” they remarked in conclusion.

Meanwhile, another report disclosed that Taylor Swift has been left impressed by Joe Alwyn who remained "classy" and did not throw dirt on her post split.  

