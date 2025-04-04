Photo: Selena Gomez living peaceful, stable life with Benny Blanco: Source

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have reportedly fallen head over heels for each other.

According to the latest findings of Life &Style, the songbird has been living a life full of tranquility and contentment with Benny Blanco.

As per a source, the music producer “is her biggest cheerleader.”

In addition to this, the insider noted about Benny that he “makes her feel confident, and he’s brought a sense of peace and stability into her life, which is like a wish come true.”

For those unversed, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco began dating in mid 2023 and confirmed their relationship in December the same year.

Before signing off from the chat, the source addressed, “Her career is also going great, and she’s tried to implement the lessons she’s learned over the years to stay drama-free and healthy.”

In a previous interview, Selena Gomez explained that Benny Blanco seemed “right” for her since the day she met him.

“It was really simple. We got in the studio to work on a song and we just talked; that’s how easy it was for me. I liked him before he liked me,” the songbird disclosed about her fiancé.