Ana de Armas reflects on iconic moment with Keanu Reeves

Ana de Armas has opened up about her admiration for Keanu Reeves, who is famously known for his role as John Wick.

While chatting with The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old actress candidly talked about an iconic moment with Keanu Reeves from the set of Ballerina.

“That day, just seeing him walking on set when everyone was waiting,” the Hollywood actress began. “He just walked in with the John Wick suit on again.”

“It was the first time after John Wick 4, which was a very iconic moment. I’ll never forget that,” she admitted. “And then we shot that scene for three or four days, and he was just full on.”

Recalling the struggles that she faced while filming, the Oscar nominated said, “It was actually longer than we thought, I think, originally in the script."

"It just kept getting more and more intricate and complicated, and then we found those action moments in between.”

Eve Macarro, portrayed by Armas, seeks revenge for her family’s murder in the thriller mystery movie.

Before concluding, the No Time To Die actress shared, “It became something really special, and it was a good setup for that relationship.”

The fifth movie, Ballerina, in the John Wick franchise is scheduled to be released in cinemas on June 6, 2025.