Teddi Mellencamp shares emotional health update amid ongoing cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp shared an emotional health update on Instagram Stories as she marked what was intended to be her final day of radiation treatment in her ongoing battle with stage 4 melanoma.

The 43-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum posted a video wearing a yellow T-shirt that read, “I’m a ray of f****** sunshine,” joking about ringing the symbolic bell that cancer patients often ring to mark the end of treatment.

According to Daily Mail, Mellencamp revealed that her final radiation session had been delayed after doctors discovered four additional tumors.

Moreover, she maintained a positive outlook, saying she had a “pretty good feeling” about completing the treatment and expressed appreciation for her supportive medical team and friend Jennifer Leipart, who accompanied her for the bell-ringing.

Meanwhile, the update came as her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, publicly voiced his continued support during her health crisis, despite the couple filing for divorce in November, as per the outlet.

On his podcast and social media, Arroyave praised Mellencamp’s strength and resilience, saying she continues to inspire many by sharing her journey.

Following radiation, Mellencamp noted she has five more rounds of immunotherapy left and thanked her followers for their continued love and encouragement, as per the publication.