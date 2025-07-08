Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's beachside wedding plans revealed

Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster set to get married soon

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster can’t wait to get married!

As reported by RadarOnline, the lovebirds are waiting for their divorces to be finalized before they plan their wedding.

Hugh and Sutton started dating in early 2025 after ending marriage with their respective partners.

The Deadpool and Wolverine star filed for divorce from his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Sutton filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin in 2024, just a day before their 10th wedding anniversary.

Insiders revealed that the couple is “already making plans to remarry” and looking for options for a wedding venue.

The source said, “Australia will always be home for Hugh, no matter where he lives, no matter who he's with.”

“He has the heart and soul of the people. And it's where most of his family is, he truly hasn't ruled out raising more kids,” they also noted.

As per the sources, Hugh’s favourite place is Byron Bay. “He loves Byron Bay. People don't always believe it, but Hugh sees it as a perfect wedding place – he loves that it says so much without even trying to make a word,” the tipster shared.

Notably, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness also share two kids and the actress has been taking care of their kids. “It's not far from where Deb and the kids are now. It's kind of a power move by Hugh to claim Deb may be the high road,” the insider noted.