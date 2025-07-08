Jonathan Bailey makes surprising confession about his love life

Jonathan Bailey gives rare update about his dating status

Jonathan Bailey has just revealed his current relationship status.

While appearing for an interview on Chicken Shop Date show, he was asked whether being part of the historical romantic series Bridgerton had made his love life better.

"I’m available. It’s just, I think there’s a genetic predisposition," the Jurassic World Rebirth actor responded. "No! It’s a fantasy, isn’t it? Romance is grounded and real."

For those unversed, Jonathan Bailey reportedly dated James Ellis around 2019, as the couple spotted sharing kiss after Ellis won the best supporting actor at the Oliver awards.

Prior to this chat, the 37-year-old actor also admitted that he didn’t audition for the lead role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the series in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I got sent it and I nearly didn’t audition,” the Hollywood actor recalled when he received the script. "At that time, I was really done. I just needed to go and experience the world."

Revealing his honest first review about the series, he continued, "I remember just being like, ‘Wow, this is going to be massive.' "

Referring to his previously played several gay characters on screen, Jonathan Bailey concluded, “You have to unlearn a lot of narratives about yourself that an industry tells you. Being an out gay actor, historically, meant that you wouldn’t be able to play straight and there weren’t any gay parts to play, anyway. That’s obviously changed, massively."