Christopher Briney admits he took it 'too far' in critical 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' scene

Christopher Briney looks back at method acting for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' scene

Christopher Briney tuned into in his The Summer I Turned Pretty character Conrad Fisher’s pain and anger in the season 2 finale.

Discussing the finale, Briney recalled being stuck in the anger and resentment the whole day, even when they weren’t filming.

In the final episode, Belly (Lola Tung) chose to be with Conrad’s younger brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) after Conrad caught them kissing.

"I probably went too far," Briney admitted to People. "I kept going after they cut."

Casalegno revealed that the taunting and rude behaviour continued even behind the scenes.

"It was an all-day occurrence," he said.

"I think I was letting some stuff out," Briney added jokingly.

"He was method-acting that day," Tung chimed in.

Casalegno agreed, joking, "[He] decided, 'Today's a good day to method act. For the entire day.'"

Defending his approach, Briney said, "I was just trying to stay in it."

Tung joked that channeling anger in the scene "opened the floodgates" for Briney.

Ultimately, Briney doesn’t regret his approach s it helped him portray Conrad’s anger and heartbreak well.

"I mean, I'll admit, I definitely took it too far," Briney said, declaring, "I don't apologize."

His co-stars don’t demand an apology either, wit Casalegno saying, "No, I mean, you did great work. You did great work."

And Tung agreeing: "The performance is worth it."

The first two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will premiere on July 16.