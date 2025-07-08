Frankie Grande announces first collaboration with sister Ariana Grande

Frankie Grande’s Ariana Grande all set to drop a remix

Frankie Grande, an American actor and singer, is all set to release a remix of his song Hotel Rock Bottom in collaboration with his sister and pop sensation Ariana Grande.

This is the first sibling debut collaboration between Frankie Grande and Ariana Grande.

According to Rolling Stone, Frankie shared a statement ahead of the album’s release, saying, “This album holds pieces of me I’ve never shared before, parts that were broken, parts that healed, and parts that still ache a little.”

He added, “It’s scary and beautiful to let it all go into the world this week, but more than anything, I feel grateful. Grateful for every moment that brought me here, for everyone who believed in me, who danced beside me in the dark and the light, and for the chance to remind people they’re never alone, even at rock bottom.”

The singer also shared his feeling in an Instagram post, writing, “This song is so personal to me, and having her on it makes it even more meaningful. Can’t wait for you to hear it!!”

Ariana commented on the post with, “love you so much so proud of you and grateful to be a part of this deluxe!”

For those unversed, the remix Hotel Rock Bottom will appear on his latest album with same name, Hotel Rock Bottom, which was released on 27 June.