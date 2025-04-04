Adam DeVine opens up about Zac Efron’s sudden disappearance

In a candid interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Adam DeVine revealed that he hasn't heard from his longtime friend and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates co-star Zac Efron in over six months.

The 41-year-old Righteous Gemstones actor shared that Efron reached out unexpectedly about six months ago, expressing that he missed DeVine and wanted to visit his beach house for two weeks.

According to People, DeVine, who was excited to reconnect, agreed to host Efron, and the two made plans to meet up.

However, DeVine explained that after confirming the details, Efron “ghosted” him, leaving him puzzled and without any further communication.

Despite texting Efron to check in, DeVine has not heard back since, as per the outlet.

The two actors, known for their bromantic chemistry on screen, starred together in the 2016 comedy alongside Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza.

While DeVine and his co-stars remain in touch through a group text, he admits he has no idea why Efron disappeared from the scene, as per the publication.

Furthermore, their friendship, which had previously been marked by playful exchanges and public camaraderie, now remains a mystery for DeVine, who is still unsure of the reasons behind Efron’s sudden change of heart.