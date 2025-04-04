Valerie Bertinelli makes surprising revelation about her mental health

Valerie Bertinelli recently shared a milestone in her personal journey, revealing that she has been sober for 15 months, and it's had a profound impact on her mental health.

The 64-year-old Food Network star took to Instagram on April 2, updating her followers on her decision to quit drinking, which she first announced last year.

She posted a message celebrating the milestone, stating, "I haven’t had a drink in 15 months and it’s made such a huge difference in my mental health."

Bertinelli's post included a quote emphasizing the mental health benefits of reducing alcohol consumption, stating, "Drinking less alcohol is one of the most powerful steps you can take to improve your mental health. Alcohol may provide temporary relief, but it only prolongs and intensifies our struggles."

According to People, the post came a day after her ex-boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, shared his own thoughts on their complicated post-breakup relationship.

In a response to comments suggesting they were communicating indirectly through social media posts, Goodnough clarified that he had never posted with the intention of sending messages to Bertinelli.

Moreover, he also addressed recent comments made about her behavior, accusing her of misinterpreting his posts, as per the outlet.

Bertinelli and Goodnough ended their relationship in November 2024, and despite their separation, Goodnough expressed that his care for her had not diminished.

Their ongoing interactions have continued to attract public attention, especially after Bertinelli's recent social media activity, as per the publication.