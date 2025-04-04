 
Tom Hanks' daughter recalls emotional abuse after parents' split

Tom Hanks daughter, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, reflected on her complex relationship with her parents

April 04, 2025

Tom Hanks’ daughter, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, has opened up about the challenges she faced after her parents' divorce.

On her upcoming memoir, The 10: A Memoir of Family and the Open Road, she candidly reflected on her parents, Hank and Samantha Lewes', relationship.

“I am a kid from the First (non-famous) Marriage,” Elizabeth wrote, as per People. “My only memories of my parents in the same place at the same time are Colin’s high school graduation, then my high school graduation.”

Her parents were married from 1978 to 1987, she continued, “Eventually a divorce agreement was settled, and I would visit my dad and stepmother (and soon enough my younger half brothers) on the weekends.”

A year after Hanks’ divorce from his first marriage, he tied the knot with Rita Wilson in 1988, Elizabeth added, “And during summers, but from 5 to 14, years filled with confusion, violence, deprivation, and love, I was a Sacramento girl.”

Recalling the violence, she faced when living with her mother, the Forrest Gump actress penned, “One night, her emotional violence became physical violence, and in the aftermath.”

Before concluding, she shared that custody of her was transferred to her father by one point, “I moved to Los Angeles, right smack in the middle of the seventh grade.”

