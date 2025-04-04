Photo: Kim Kardashian, Beyonce trying to help Kanye West: Report

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce have reportedly joined hands to make Kanye West seek therapy.

Following Kanye’s controversial social media meltdowns, Kim and Beyonce have decided to take a major step, per In Touch.

Reportedly, they want the controversial rapper to do better, and therefore the duo has been asking around for help.

“Kim and Beyoncé have been reaching out to everyone they know that might have a shot at getting through to Kanye and convincing him to seek treatment,” claimed a source.

The source went on to address, “This is a huge crisis and no matter how angry and disgusted they might be, there is still a sense of sadness that Kanye is on this path.”

Speaking of his former wife, the source added, “Kim obviously can’t control Kanye, but she still feels terrible.”

In conclusion, the source remarked that Kanye “crossed a line” when he dragged his four children on a list of people who have betrayed him in yet another X post.

The musician and the American reality TV star are the parents to four children, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.