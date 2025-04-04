 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian, Beyonce trying to help Kanye West: Report

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce are reportedly trying to convince Kanye West for therapy

By
Web Desk
|

April 04, 2025

Photo: Kim Kardashian, Beyonce trying to help Kanye West: Report
Photo: Kim Kardashian, Beyonce trying to help Kanye West: Report

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce have reportedly joined hands to make Kanye West seek therapy.

Following Kanye’s controversial social media meltdowns, Kim and Beyonce have decided to take a major step, per In Touch.

Reportedly, they want the controversial rapper to do better, and therefore the duo has been asking around for help.

“Kim and Beyoncé have been reaching out to everyone they know that might have a shot at getting through to Kanye and convincing him to seek treatment,” claimed a source.

The source went on to address, “This is a huge crisis and no matter how angry and disgusted they might be, there is still a sense of sadness that Kanye is on this path.”

Speaking of his former wife, the source added, “Kim obviously can’t control Kanye, but she still feels terrible.”

In conclusion, the source remarked that Kanye “crossed a line” when he dragged his four children on a list of people who have betrayed him in yet another X post. 

The musician and the American reality TV star are the parents to four children, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. 

Lucas Bravo breaks silence on romance with Shailene Woodley
Lucas Bravo breaks silence on romance with Shailene Woodley
Lily James reveals fashion secret
Lily James reveals fashion secret
Kardashian clan 'afraid' as Kanye West prepares to unveil 'dossier of dirt'
Kardashian clan 'afraid' as Kanye West prepares to unveil 'dossier of dirt'
Ana de Armas shockingly reveals most hard part of filming 'Ballerina'
Ana de Armas shockingly reveals most hard part of filming 'Ballerina'
Tom Hanks' daughter recalls emotional abuse after parents' split
Tom Hanks' daughter recalls emotional abuse after parents' split
King Charles' stance on media and their ‘blank check' comes to light
King Charles' stance on media and their ‘blank check' comes to light
Real reason why Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell want to hide relationship status revealed
Real reason why Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell want to hide relationship status revealed
Jennifer Lopez shines at Broadway's 'Good Night, and Good Luck' opening
Jennifer Lopez shines at Broadway's 'Good Night, and Good Luck' opening