Zoe Saldana enjoys major game day

Zoe Saldana attended the latest Lakers basketball game

Lifestyle News Desk
April 04, 2025

Zoe Saldana just celebrated a win and it wasn’t for her acting career.

The iconic actress put her A game on as she reacted excitedly watching the latest Lakers basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as per Daily Mail. 

She was joined by one of her twin sons, both ten years old, witnessing the LA team compete against the Golden State Warriors.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress looked rather stylish wearing a fluffy black jumper tying the look together with glam makeup.

Zoe and her son also enjoyed some family time as they were joined by Marco Perego, her husband.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their twin sons Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio and Zen Anton Hilario, eight.

At the game, the Avatar star was also seen joining Kris Jenner’s partner, Corey Gamble for a selfie at the star-studded game, where David Beckham and his son Romeo, were also in attendance.

This comes after Zoe Saldana marked her Oscar nomination, in January, for her role in the crime thriller, Emilia Perez. 

