Meghan Markle's strict rules for TV show hosts come to light

Drew Barrymore reportedly had a lot of rules and regulations to follow during her interview with Meghan Markle.

So much so that inside sources have revealed she was actually ‘handed’ questions in advance before they were allowed to be asked.

Everything has been exposed during the insider’s interview with RadarOnline and in their chat with the outlet they said, “Every single question was handed to Meghan's team ahead of time which might explain why she appeared so polished throughout the segment.”

“Apparently, there was not a single surprise or tough topic raised, leaving fans wondering if viewers were merely watching a scripted performance rather than a genuine interview. And they were correct because it was scripted.”

Per the same source, “This carefully curated dialogue was designed to showcase Meghan in the best light. This wasn't a conversation, it was a performance.”

They also said, “Meghan's approach could be seen as a savvy PR move, but it raises the question of whether she can handle genuine scrutiny,” and “fans are divided – some adore her while others are losing patience with what they perceive as an avoidance of tough issues.”

“The idea that every element of the interview was pre-approved is bound to fuel speculation and gossip. Many think that it undermines the transparency expected from a public figure.”

A warning about this has also been shared with the insider adding, “This exposure might just add to the perception that Meghan is more concerned with her image than with delivering real conversations. With everything meticulously planned out, it feels more like a theatrical play than a heartfelt chat.”

And “Drew was clearly following instructions to refer to her as Meghan Sussex. She obviously felt it was a coup to get her on the show and went along with it, even though she knew it would jar with many people watching at home,” they noted while signing off as well.