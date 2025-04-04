Real reason Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will never divorce revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not get divorce anytime soon.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell has shared the real reason why Harry and Meghan won't get divorce.

Speaking to Eden Confidential, Paul, 66, former aide to Princess Diana, said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bound by a shared goal.

"Despite pressures on their marriage and lifestyle, I personally think there are no signs of divorce because Harry would lose too much," he said.

Paul added, "Meghan and Harry have a common goal to make themselves as rich as possible in as short a time as possible. I think that balance works together for the sake of their brand, their marriage."

For those unaware, Meghan and Harry, who stepped back from their royal duties in 2020, have faced speculations about their marriage. Previously, a Vanity Fair article revealed that Meghan's team "had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest” in “a post-Harry divorce” book, sparking speculations about potential divorce.

Now, Paul noted that couple's joint are likely stronger than any personal differences. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have pursued several commercial ventures since their exit from royal family.