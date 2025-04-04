Inside Demi Lovato's stressful situation as singer seen trembling

Demi Lovato is tying the knot with fiance Jordan "Jutes" Lutes

Demi Lovato caused concern with her shaky hands in a new cooking video, but insiders have revealed why the singer was trembling.

According to the source, Lovato is stressed as she’s planning every detail of a humongous wedding with singer Jordan "Jutes" Lutes!

“Demi wants to be involved in every little detail of the wedding planning, and it's getting to her. She's feeling overwhelmed,” a mole told Radar Online.

The Solo vocalist, 32, and her boyfriend, 34, are reportedly planning to tie the knot this year.

"She is trying to stay calm and focused as they plan the venue and all the other details," the insider shared.

“But clearly, it's stressing her out – and her friends wish she would leave the planning to the professionals,” the mole explained.

The tipster also noted that Jutes has work to focus on and can’t support Demi all the time.

"That's making matters worse," the source added. "He won't be of much help. It's all too much, and pals worry that if Demi doesn't relax, she'll have a meltdown!"