What happened to Shakira?

Shakira gave away a Lamborghini Urus to fan named Michael Mejía in December 2024.

The "Waka Waka" singer had used the car in her "Soltera" music video.

Unfortunately, on March 6, 2025, her fan crashed the car in Miami.

Multiple videos of the damaged car were widely circulated on social media, with people discussing his decision to sell it due to high maintenance costs.

The discussions about the car continued for a while and the its connection with Shakira trigger curiosity, with some people speculating she was involved in the car accident.

The "Whenever Whenever" singer has not been involved in any car accident recently and she is alive as of April 4, 2025.

It's not for the first time that she has been target of fake news and online rumors.

Death hoaxes about the singer also emerged in 2014, 2013, and 2006.