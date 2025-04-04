 
Geo News

What happened to Shakira?

Was Shakira involved in a car accident recently?

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 04, 2025

What happened to Shakira?

Shakira gave away a Lamborghini Urus to fan named Michael Mejía in December 2024.

The "Waka Waka" singer had used the car in her "Soltera" music video.

Unfortunately, on March 6, 2025, her fan crashed the car in Miami. 

Multiple videos of the  damaged car were widely circulated on social media, with people discussing his decision to sell it due to high maintenance costs. 

The discussions about the car continued for a while and the its connection with Shakira trigger curiosity, with some people speculating she  was involved in the car accident.

The "Whenever Whenever" singer has not been involved in any car accident recently and she is alive as of April 4, 2025.

It's not for the first time that she has been target of fake news and online rumors.

Death hoaxes about the singer also emerged in 2014, 2013, and 2006.

Inside Demi Lovato's stressful situation as singer seen trembling
Inside Demi Lovato's stressful situation as singer seen trembling
Meghan Markle's patterns of bullying and Sentebale woes take a bad turn
Meghan Markle's patterns of bullying and Sentebale woes take a bad turn
Real reason Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will never divorce revealed video
Real reason Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will never divorce revealed
Sir Elton John reveals what would have ‘killed' him
Sir Elton John reveals what would have ‘killed' him
Art Garfunkel's painful health journey revealed after decades of silence
Art Garfunkel's painful health journey revealed after decades of silence
King Charles enjoys music with other royals
King Charles enjoys music with other royals
Jennifer Aniston adds fuel to Pedro Pascal romance rumors
Jennifer Aniston adds fuel to Pedro Pascal romance rumors
Miley Cyrus pays subtle nod to Paul McCartney in latest song
Miley Cyrus pays subtle nod to Paul McCartney in latest song