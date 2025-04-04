Chris Pratt opens up about tough time at home

Chris Pratt has recently got candid and shared an update on his kids after a few rough nights.

In a talk with E! News, the 45-year-old Hollywood actor provided a health update on his three younger kids, Lyla Maria, 4, Eloise Christina, 2, and Ford Fitzgerald, 4 months.

Notably, this came after his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, revealed that they were sick all at once.

Chris said, "Kids are like little petri dishes. They're constantly sick, but they're doing great. They're actually just developing their immune systems. They've always got a little runny nose, but damn it, they're cute."

The father of four added, "I love 'em. They're keeping me up all night — and there's nothing better.”

For the unversed, taking to her Instagram Stories in March, Katherine opened up about her three children, saying all of them got sick simultaneously, and her 2-year-old was also hurt.

She quipped, "I'd like to know what's going on with 2025. We have all the kids with viruses in the house. And, my daughter Eloise just broke her wrist, so we're thriving over here.”

"Luckily, I have the calmest 3-month-old ever, so that's a huge win,” Katherine admitted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Chris Pratt, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, is also dad to his 12-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.