Hailey Bieber calls for prayers for struggling Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has reportedly asked her family to pray for her husband Justin Bieber as he goes down spiral of health issues.

After weeks of Bieber sparking concern about his mental and physical health, an insider has claimed that Hailey is concerned about her husband and asked the Church to pray for him in a desperate bid.

A mole told Radar Online, "Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer.

"She can't pull him out of this. People close to him don't think even he can pull himself out of this. Only God can help him now. We've been here before but maybe not this bad," they added.

The tipster told the Daily Mail: "He's in a spiral. He's manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, sending frantic texts in the middle of the night.”

"He often doesn't make a lot of sense, but he is convinced that he does. He doesn't realize how much help he needs, and everyone around him is really worried."

The Baby hitmaker’s gaunt appearance and social media videos agave ignited rumors that he isn’t doing well.

Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin fueled the rumors when he shared a post from Pastor Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, publicly asking for prayers for the couple.

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," read the post, which was later deleted. It also asked for prayers for the couple's "faith, marriage and life in general."

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Marx added.

Hailey and Justin Bieber have been married since 2018.