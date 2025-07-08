 
Katie Holmes reacts to Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas's new romance

The 'Dawson's Creek' actress and the 'Mission Impossible' actor were married for six years before they parted ways in 2012

July 08, 2025

Katie Holmes’ subtle move sparked buzz among fans after her major move over Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' romance.

It was discovered by attentive fans that the 46-year-old actress pressed the like button of a social media post talking about Tom and her rumored girlfriend Ana's budding love.

The post, which was posted by Daily Mail on their Instagram handle, reported about Tom and Ana's helicopter fight, which they took in London before her 37th birthday bash.

Katie apparently liked the post, as fans were quick to notice her and left a comment speculating about her move, however, she subtly unliked the icon.

"Katie Holmes liked this post," an eagle-eyed commenter noted, while another fan inquired, "Did anyone else notice that Katie Holmes liked the post?"

It is pertinent to mention that Tom and Katie, who are also parents to 19-year-old daughter Suri, tied the knot back in 2006 and parted ways in 2012.

Recently, Suri took a bold step of removing her father's last name from her moniker and opted for Katie's middle name, Noelle, as hers. 

